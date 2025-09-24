Rs 39 cr sanctioned for restoration of drains

Vijayawada: A spart of the Krishna Delta System (KDS) modernisation, the Water Resources Department has sanctioned Rs 39.45 crore for the restoration and improvement of Chandraiah Major Drain and desilting of Komaravolu Major Drain in Krishna district.

Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued GO Rt No 512 on Tuesday.

Of the total funds, Rs 28.25 crore has been allotted for restoration and improvement of Chandraiah Major Drain from -4.800 km to 38.500 km, including cross masonry and cross drainage works. Another Rs 11.20 crore has been sanctioned for desilting of Komaravolu Major Drain from 0.000 km to 19.400 km. The department said that designs and drawings, wherever necessary, must be approved by the competent authority.

It also directed that sand procurement charges be fixed as per the revised State Sand Policy.