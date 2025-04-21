Rs 44 lakh donated for Annaprasadam on CM’s birthday

Live
On the 75th birthday of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Head of Bhashyam Educational Institutions, Bhashyam Ramakrishna, donated Rs 44 lakh for one day of Annaprasadam distribution at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala on Sunday.
On this occasion, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, along with the donor, personally served Annaprasadam to devotees at MTVAC.
Feedback was gathered from devotees hailing from Nellore, Guntur, Hyderabad, and Kurnool regarding the taste and quality of the Annaprasadam. All the devotees expressed immense satisfaction.
Deputy EO Rajendra, VGO Surendra, Catering Special Officer Shastry, and other officials also participated in the program.