Rs 51 cr released in Guntur district
District collector M Venugopal Reddy said the financial assistance under the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme is useful to the farmers to purchase agriculture equipment to produce quality yield.

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy said the financial assistance under the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme is useful to the farmers to purchase agriculture equipment to produce quality yield.

He along with the Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina on Tuesday released the financial assistance under the scheme. A sum of Rs 51.60 crore was given to 1, 26, 030 farmers at a programme held at the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, he said the amount is useful to invest in cultivating another crop and recalled that the government has released Rs 13,500 per year to extend the helping hand to the farmers. He urged the eligible farmers who did not get any benefit under the schemes, to register their grievances in the RBKs to get the benefit. He assured that grievance will be solved within the stipulated time.

District agriculture officer Nunna Venkateswarulu, deputy director of horticulture B Ravindra and officials of various government departments were present.

