Rs 5.1 cr sanctioned for road repairs in Nidadavole

Rajamahendravaram: An amount of Rs 5.1 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs in Nidadavole Assembly constituency represented by Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, under NABARD-funded infrastructure restoration.

In a statement issued from Vietnam on Sunday, where he is currently on tour, the Minister informed the media that the funds will be utilised for repairs on three Roads & Buildings department roads in the constituency.

He stated that Rs 1.26 crore has been allocated for repairing 3.607 kilometres of Erracheruvu-P Vemavaram road, Rs 3.24 crore for 8.5 kilometres of Vadloor-Theeparru road, and Rs 60 lakh for 0.40 kilometres of Teethali-Munipalli road.

The Minister said that the aim is to ensure pothole-free roads and that these funds will be used to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on behalf of the people of the constituency.

Durgesh criticised the previous government for neglecting roads, resulting in their poor condition, and assured that the sanctioned works would be undertaken on a war footing.

He added that several more roads in the Nidadavole constituency will soon be upgraded.