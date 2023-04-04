Rs 574.61 cr budget proposed for RMC

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar proposed a budget with Rs 574. 61 crore for the civic body for the financial year of 2023-24.

While the opening balance was Rs 167.43 crore, deposits contributed Rs 407.18 crore, according to Dinesh Kumar. He said for development, infrastructure and salary allowances of employees Rs 427.59 crore was earmarked while the closing balance was Rs 147.02 lakh.

Disclosing the details at a press conference at the Municipal Corporation office here on Monday, the civic chief said that Rs 58 crore will come from property tax, Rs 13 crore from vacant land, Rs 12 crore from stamp duty and Rs 12 crore from water tax. He said the property tax in 2022-23 was collected as per the estimate. Dinesh said that priority is being given to the development of roads and junctions and air pollution will be reduced due to the development of a stretch of 32 km road in the city limits on an end-to-end basis. Action will be taken to ensure that all CCTV cameras are operating within the city limits. Monitoring will be done from time to time through the command control system.

Dinesh Kumar said that the Kambala pond is being modernised and the storage capacity is being increased. Lighting for Havelock Bridge is being provided. He said that a Rs 70 crore riverfront development project is being undertaken. Proposals are being made to build tanks for water supply in Venkateswara Nagar and Kotilingalapet.

In the press meet, Deputy Commissioner Piyam Sathyaveni, SEG Pandu Ranga Rao, Deputy Commissioner G Sambasiva Rao, Town Planning Officer J Suraj Kumar, Examiner S Srikanth and others participated.