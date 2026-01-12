‘Rs 6 crore sanctioned for rural infrastructure under Palle Panduga 2.0’

Mylavaram (NTR district): Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad announced that Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for providing basic infrastructure in villages of the Mylavaram Assembly constituency under the Palle Panduga 2.0 programme.

He stated that Rs 70 lakh has been allocated to Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Rs 70 lakh to G Konduru mandal, Rs 1.50 crore to Mylavaram mandal, Rs 1.85 crore to Vijayawada Rural mandal, and Rs 1.20 crore to Reddigudem mandal.

On Sunday, the MLA laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads in Mylavaram town with Rs 1 crore from NREGS funds. He also inaugurated foundation works for the construction of two health buildings using Rs 72 lakh from the 15th Finance Commission funds.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that the primary objective of the coalition government is the comprehensive development of every village. He emphasised that along with development, equal importance is being given to the welfare of the poor. He assured that 100 per cent cement roads would be completed in the Devuni Cheruvu area of Mylavaram.

He stated that the governance of the coalition government is based on development and welfare as its two pillars. As part of the Swachha Sankranti–Swachha Mylavaram initiative under the Mylavaram Gram Panchayat, the village ambience and Sankranti festive decorations were formally inaugurated. Mylavaram Assembly constituency Jana Sena Party in-charge Akkala Rammohan Rao (Gandhi), NDA coalition leaders, and other public representatives were present.