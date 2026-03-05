Rs. 6,000 cr spent on new power substations in AP: Minister Gottipati

Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that a total of Rs. 6,000 crores has been allocated for the construction of new substations across Andhra Pradesh to address increasing power demand. The statement was made during the question and answer session of the assembly, in response to queries from MLAs Aditi Gajapathiraju, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and Ashok Reddy.

The minister disclosed that over 200 high-capacity 33/11 KV substations are required in areas with heavy power loads, and arrangements are underway to facilitate their construction. He also confirmed that the Venugopalapuram substation in Vizianagaram district is expected to be completed by March 2027.