Middle East crisis may hit trade: Crisil

New Delhi: A prolonged war in the Middle East could adversely affect several Indian sectors with direct trade exposure to the region, including basmati rice, fertilisers, diamond polishing, airlines and travel operators, according to Crisil Ratings. The rating agency said sectors dependent on imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), such as ceramics and fertilisers, may also face near-term production disruptions, while crude-linked industries including oil refiners, tyres, paints, specialty chemicals, flexible packaging and synthetic textiles could see cost pressures if energy prices remain elevated.

Countries in the Middle East account for about 30 per cent of global crude oil and 20 per cent of global LNG production, most of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

India imports roughly 85 per cent of its crude oil and about half of its LNG, with 40-50 per cent of crude oil and 50-60 per cent of LNG shipments routed through the strait.