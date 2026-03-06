Morgan Stanley lays off 2,500 employees

New Delhi: US-based investment banker Morgan Stanley has reportedly laid off about 2,500 employees, or roughly 3 per cent of its global workforce, starting in early March, reports have said. The job cuts are not linked to artificial intelligence-related reforms but stem from shifting business priorities, a revised global location strategy and performance reviews of employees, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing sources.

The reported layoffs span across the bank’s three major divisions such as institutional securities, wealth management and investment management affecting front office roles, revenue-generating roles and back office positions, though financial advisors are not impacted. Morgan Stanley was yet to comment on the report. The move follows a similar round of job cuts last spring when the bank laid off 2,000 employees.

The layoffs coincide with Morgan Stanley posting a record full year 2025 revenues of $70.6 billion, and a 47 per cent surge in revenues for the final quarter.