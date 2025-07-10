Live
- 448 suspects held for document verification
- KCR to undergo further checks at Yashoda Hosp today
- BJP bristles at attack on Bhadradri temple official
- Implement promises given to Divyangjans: BJP state chief to CM
- Minister urges Centre to revive defunct PSUs
- Half of TG will be covered with HAM roads: Minister
- PMO director inspects TG’s 2BHK housing scheme
- Vivek accuses BRS of ‘smear campaign’ against CM
- Minister promises to return Indiramma houses to dispossessed
- Nadda alarmed by rising urea demand in TG
Rs 672 cr dues of paddy procurement released
Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the release of ₹672 crore out of ₹1,000 crore pending dues for paddy procurement.
Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the release of ₹672 crore out of ₹1,000 crore pending dues for paddy procurement.
In a statement released on Wednesday, he said that within the next 24 hours, payments would be credited to the bank accounts of 30,988 farmers across the state. He stated that the alliance government is firmly committed to standing by farmers, who feed the nation.
He also said that Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar had coordinated with the Centre to expedite the fund release, ensuring that farmers don’t face hardships during the early sowing season.
Durgesh added that the alliance government is working with dedication for farmers’ welfare, prioritising key schemes like Annadata Sukhibhava, natural farming, interest-free loans, agricultural mechanisation, digital farming, seed subsidies, fertilizer supply, crop insurance, and Minimum Support Price (MSP).
He further pointed out that the previous government left farmers in distress with ₹1,674 crore in unpaid paddy dues, which are now being cleared under the new administration.
He called on agricultural officers to act as a bridge between the government and farmers, ensuring the timely resolution of their issues.