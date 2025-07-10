Rs 672 cr dues of paddy procurement released

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the release of ₹672 crore out of ₹1,000 crore pending dues for paddy procurement.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he said that within the next 24 hours, payments would be credited to the bank accounts of 30,988 farmers across the state. He stated that the alliance government is firmly committed to standing by farmers, who feed the nation.

He also said that Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar had coordinated with the Centre to expedite the fund release, ensuring that farmers don’t face hardships during the early sowing season.

Durgesh added that the alliance government is working with dedication for farmers’ welfare, prioritising key schemes like Annadata Sukhibhava, natural farming, interest-free loans, agricultural mechanisation, digital farming, seed subsidies, fertilizer supply, crop insurance, and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He further pointed out that the previous government left farmers in distress with ₹1,674 crore in unpaid paddy dues, which are now being cleared under the new administration.

He called on agricultural officers to act as a bridge between the government and farmers, ensuring the timely resolution of their issues.