Rs 8.12 cr distributed to 32,125 pensioners in Pedana constituency

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has stated that all the eligible are able to get welfare scheme benefits at their doorstep because of the initiatives taken by the State government.

He said that the State government has been giving pensions to the beneficiaries on the first day of every month under YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme.

He said that old age persons, physically challenged and ill-health persons have been leading a fearless life because of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's decisions.

The Minister has distributed Rs 8.12 crore to 32,125 pensioners in Pedana constituency on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 189 pensions, which were stopped due to technical problem last month, were also distributed on the day because of the government's initiative, he said.