Rs 92.5 cr sanctioned for additional classrooms

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy highlighted the government’s commitment to educational advancement during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting 3.0 held at the ZPHS Konijedu and at Kanduluru in the Tangutur mandal on Friday. In the meeting, accompanied by the district collector P Raja Babu, the minister outlined significant educational reforms undertaken by the coalition government.

He announced that Rs 92.5 crore has been sanctioned for additional classrooms across various schools in the district. He emphasised that teacher positions have been filled to ensure quality instruction, and students receive comprehensive support, including textbooks, notebooks, bags, uniforms, and shoes. Dr Swamy observed that the government has introduced quality rice for midday meals and conducts regular health screenings for students. He said that the ‘LEAP’ app enables continuous monitoring of these initiatives. He urged teachers to implement a special 100-day plan to improve examination results and called for parental cooperation.

Collector Raja Babu praised the parent-teacher meetings for enabling direct interaction with teachers about student progress. He emphasised that parents could witness infrastructure improvements firsthand and noted the government’s innovative education initiatives.

The event featured student science and book exhibitions. DEO Kiran Kumar detailed district-level education programmes, while RDO Lakshmi Prasanna encouraged parental confidence in public education. Telugu teacher Jhansi Lakshmibai was recognised for providing financial assistance to subject toppers.