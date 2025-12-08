Six held, 2 kg ganja seized

Guntur: Nagarampalem police on Sunday arrested six persons involved in ganja smuggling and sale, and seized 2 kg ganja.

According to police, Nagarampalem Circle Inspector Satyanarayana along with his team took six accused into custody at Donka leading to Lalpuram in Guntur city.

During the questioning, they confessed to the crime. The arrested include Gorla Kotesh, Kakarla Srikanth, Bisetty Kiran, Sk Nagul Sharif, A Ashok and Sk Abdul Khayyum.

Police registered the case and took up investigation.