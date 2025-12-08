Future City ‘accelerator for Telangana progress tomorrow’: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reedy, who completes two years in office on Monday, has observed that his team is “not satisfied” with meeting “today’s needs and providing for welfare of the poor”, though what has been achieved is a miracle. Revanth Reddy said the government has prepared a document with deep thought about what Telangana should be like by 2047.

The Chief Minister said on Sunday, “Bharat Future City is the ‘accelerator’ for Telangana’s progress tomorrow”. Reflecting on completion of two years in office, Revanth Reddy said, “Exactly two years ago, people gave me the courage; with their votes, they gave me the resolve to win. I am deeply grateful to four crore people of Telangana who blessed me with their full hearts.”

Revanth Reddy said that in the last two years, his government had worked hard to keep Telangana at the top. “I have worked hard to keep Telangana at the top. With the Koluvula Jatara, we breathed new life into the new generation, which was struggling under the ruins of the previous regime. We stood as a pillar of strength to the farmers whose backs were broken due to debt and set an example for the country. We have given financial support to the aspirations of girls and women and have encouraged them in business sector to become like Adani and Ambani. We have given a new turn to the century-old aspirations of the weaker sections with caste census. We have given real meaning to the movement of our brothers with classification,” Revanth Reddy said.

Affirming that education is the only way to open a new life, the Chief Minister said, “We have laid the foundations for the construction of Young India Integrated Model Schools. We have started a Skill University and a Sports University. We are moving forward with the basic principles of freedom, social justice, and equality. We have given official recognition to the song of the popular poet Andesri, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana”, as per the aspirations of the people.”

The Chief Minister said that the sanna biyyam (supply of fine rice through PDS), Indiramma Houses, 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel scheme for women, gas cylinder at Rs. 500 per refill, Rs. 500 bonus for fine paddy, and great schemes that seek to make one crorewomen millionaires were all evidence of the welfare history of the last two years. The future will not be the same again. “Till yesterday it was one scenario and after tomorrow's "Telangana Global Summit", it will be another scenario. Your blessings are my weapon. Your love and admiration are everything to me. Your cooperation is everything to me. As long as Telangana is with me and as long as there is breath in this voice, there is no turning back for ‘TELANGANA RISING”, said Revanth Reddy, congratulating everyone on the two-year victory of ‘Praja Palana’.