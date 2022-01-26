  • Menu
Rs 96.59 crore disbursed in Guntur

The officials releasing funds of EBC Nestham scheme at a programme held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday

Highlights

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 96.59 crore under EBC Nestham scheme to 64,391 women belonging to poor families.

He participated in the video conference with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Collectorate here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the scheme is useful for the poor in the upper castes. He further said that the people are happy in Jagan's rule with the welfare schemes being introduced by the government.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy, MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, MLAs Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, Mustafa, Kilari Venkata Rosaiah and Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari and others were among those present.

