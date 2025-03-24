Rs 97.6 cr sanctioned for Tenali development

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said the government has sanctioned Rs 97.60 crore funds for the development of Tenali Assembly constituency.

He along with the Union Minister for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge on Krishna West Canal at a cost of Rs 4.19 crore at Kollipara of Tenali Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of the bridge is useful to 20,000 people for travelling. He further said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to keep the AP in forefront in the country in development.

Chandrasekhar said Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar got sanctioned Rs 36 crore to Tenali Assembly constituency within nine months.

Later, Chandrasekhar participated in the free eye camp at Kollipara mandal’s Palakendram. Sankar Eye Hospital conducted the eye camp.