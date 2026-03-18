RSASTF wins seven Ugadi-2026 service medals

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced seven Ugadi-2026 service medals to the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) for their exemplary efforts in curbing illegal red sanders transportation.

Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and SP P Srinivas recommended these awards to honor the outstanding performance of officials and staff.

The awardees include Reserve Inspector B Satya Sai Giridhar, Reserve Sub-Inspector C Vinod Kumar, Constable M Manikanta, Head Constable K Rajesh Raju, M Venkataramana, Constable M Rajesh, D Kiran

RSASTF in-charge Subba Rayudu stated that the State government has presented these prestigious medals to mark Ugadi. SP P Srinivas congratulated the awardees and urged the team to maintain the same dedication to win more honors in the future.