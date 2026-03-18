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RSASTF wins seven Ugadi-2026 service medals

  • Created On:  18 March 2026 8:19 AM IST

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced seven Ugadi-2026 service medals to the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) for their exemplary efforts in curbing illegal red sanders transportation.

Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and SP P Srinivas recommended these awards to honor the outstanding performance of officials and staff.

The awardees include Reserve Inspector B Satya Sai Giridhar, Reserve Sub-Inspector C Vinod Kumar, Constable M Manikanta, Head Constable K Rajesh Raju, M Venkataramana, Constable M Rajesh, D Kiran

RSASTF in-charge Subba Rayudu stated that the State government has presented these prestigious medals to mark Ugadi. SP P Srinivas congratulated the awardees and urged the team to maintain the same dedication to win more honors in the future.

Tags

RSASTF Ugadi service medalsred sanders anti smuggling awardsTirupati task force recognitionpolice excellence honour APanti smuggling operations success
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