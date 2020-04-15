RSS activists felicitate health workers in Tirupati

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, RSS activists felicitated the corporation health workers in various localities in the city on Tuesday as a token of appreciation the yeomen services of the sanitation staff in keeping the city clean to check the spread of coronavirus.

Responding to the call of the RSS national leadership seeking the activists to take up the felicitation of health workers countrywide as a fitting tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who sacrificed his entire life for the cause of downtrodden and end untouchability which is proving a curse on Hindus coming in the way of their unity, the RSS activists observed Amber Jayanthi in which they felicitated health workers mostly belonging to Scheduled Castes.

RSS Zilla Sangha Chalak Keerti Venkaiah said following the national call the RSS activists felicitated health workers in groups and also individually in various places in the city including Ramachandra Nagar, Yasodha Nagar, Leela Mahal area and in many other places.

As part of the celebration, a two-page leaflet brought out by RSS containing inspiring narration of Ambedkar's life and achievements inlcuding his outstanding role for the education of oppressed and depressed classes and against 700-year long untouchablity prevailing in the country, was read out a token of tribute to the great leader, he added.