RTC bus and container collided in Guntur district

RTC bus and container collided in Guntur district
Guntur: In an incident, a speeding RTC bus has collided with the container truck at Paladugu bypass road in Medikonduru mandal in Guntur district.

At the time of the accident, the Macherla depot RTC bus was heading towards Macherla from Guntur, and the truck was moving towards Guntur from Sattenapalle.

In the head-on collision, the RTC bus driver and container driver suffered severe injuries, and ten passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. With the impact of the accident, the truck cabin got crushed. The over speed is said to be the main reason for the accident.

