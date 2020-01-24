RTC bus and container collided in Guntur district
Highlights
In an incident, a speeding RTC bus has collided with the container truck at Paladugu bypass road in Medikonduru mandal in Guntur district.
Guntur: In an incident, a speeding RTC bus has collided with the container truck at Paladugu bypass road in Medikonduru mandal in Guntur district.
At the time of the accident, the Macherla depot RTC bus was heading towards Macherla from Guntur, and the truck was moving towards Guntur from Sattenapalle.
In the head-on collision, the RTC bus driver and container driver suffered severe injuries, and ten passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. With the impact of the accident, the truck cabin got crushed. The over speed is said to be the main reason for the accident.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
24 Jan 2020 6:26 AM GMT
Big B's Photo With Shivanna, Prabhu and Nag Creates Waves On Social Media
24 Jan 2020 6:26 AM GMT