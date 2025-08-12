RTC bus rams into bus complex, kills one

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a woman died and another person sustained injuries when a bus rammed into a platform at Dwaraka Bus Station in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The deceased woman was identified as G Mutyalamma of Pothanapalli in Vizianagaram district. The accident took place while she was waiting for the bus to return to her village. She came to Visakhapatnam to attend a function at her daughter’s house located in Gajuwaka.

According to the police, failure of brakes is said to be the cause of the accident. When Mutyalamma along with others were waiting for the bus to return to Vizianagaram, the Palasa-Visakhapatnam bus rammed into the platform and hit the passengers. RTC officials reached the spot and enquired about the reason for the accident. The injured was shifted to a hospital and is under treatment.

Meanwhile, a sense of fear gripped passengers, who gathered at the bus complex, as the sudden incident created panic among them. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, a contract worker died at SMS-TPBAY at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The incident occurred as a cable was cut and fell on the victim who was identified as Suresh Singh (26).

Expressing their concern over the incident, trade union leaders mentioned that it was a result of increased workload on the employees as the management is focusing on 100 per cent production. They also attributed lack of proper maintenance and safety measures as reasons for the accident.