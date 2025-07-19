RTI Act a weapon for Adivasi women

Vijayawada: RTI Commissioner Rehana Begum urged Adivasi women to use the Right to Information (RTI) Act as a powerful weapon. She emphasised that awareness of the RTI Act can help tribal communities access information about government schemes, services, and entitlements specifically meant for them.

Speaking at a virtual awareness programme, she noted that women in tribal regions often face challenges due to illiteracy and lack of awareness and access to information. However, by identifying and training active and enthusiastic tribal women, it is possible to cultivate a culture of questioning and creating awareness.

She explained that once equipped with knowledge of the RTI Act, these women could play a key role in solving local issues by helping others access critical information.