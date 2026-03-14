Rumours fuelling cyber frauds: SP

Guntur: District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal has advised the public to remain alert about new cyber frauds being committed in the name of LPG gas booking. In a statement issued on Friday, he stated that cyber criminals are exploiting rumours about shortage of cooking gas cylinders and misleading innocent people.

He said that fraudsters are mainly targeting people who search online for gas booking services. Fake advertisements are being circulated on social media claiming immediate delivery of cylinders or allotment of additional cylinders. Cyber criminals are sending fake website links through WhatsApp messages and SMS, convincing people to make advance payments with the promise of quick gas supply. The SP advised the public not to click on suspicious links under any circumstances. For gas cylinder booking, people should contact only the official websites of gas companies or authorised gas agencies. Citizens cautioned not to share confidential details such as bank account information, OTPs or UPI PINs with unknown persons. Entering personal information on fake websites may result in bank accounts being compromised.

He further warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading false rumours regarding cooking gas shortages in the district and attempting to create artificial scarcity.