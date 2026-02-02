Run for Cure-2026 highlights cancer awareness

Vijayawada: Thousands of people gathered at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on MG Road early Sunday morning to participate in the Manipal Run for Cure 2026, organised by Manipal Hospitals here in observance of World Cancer Day 2026.

The run featured 5K and 10K categories and saw enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups, including fitness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, students, and members of the public. The event commenced with participants flagged off from the stadium premises and completing designated routes along MG Road. Addressing the gathering, MVR Krishna Teja, Director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Joint Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, highlighted the importance of collective action in tackling the growing burden of cancer.

P Venkata Ramana, Director General of State Disaster Response and Fire Services, also stressed the need for community preparedness and public health awareness.

J Ramanjaneya Reddy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital here, reaffirmed the hospital’s two-decade-long commitment to community health. He stated that cancer care goes beyond clinical treatment. Participants were awarded medals and e-certificates upon completion of the run.