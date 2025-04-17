‘Run for Jesus’ peace rally on April 19

Vijayawada: In order to commemorate Easter also known as Pascha, the Federation of Telugu Churches, in collaboration with all Christian associations, is organising a massive ‘Run for Jesus’ peace rally in Vijayawada on the 19th of this month.

Bishop of the CSI Krishna-Godavari Diocese T George Cornelius announced this on Wednesday while addressing the press conference at All Saints Church at Bishop Azariah School here.

The Bishop stated that the ‘Run for Jesus’ peace rally will be held not only in Vijayawada but also in 600 centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The event, which has been organised in Vijayawada for the past 15 years to demonstrate unity among Christians and to honour the resurrected Christ, was highlighted by the Bishop.

Pastor Salluri Jayakumar Babu, president and director of Bethuel Ministries Bible College, said that the ‘Run for Jesus’ rally will commence on Saturday, at 6 am from the renowned St Paul’s Cathedral near Benz Circle. The peace rally will proceed through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, passing by the Mother Teresa statue and Giripuram Shikhamani Centre, before concluding at the CSI St Paul’s Basilica Church premises.

Bishop George Cornelius, Pastor S Jayakumar Babu, Pastor Alluri Vishwaprasad, Convener Pastor Praveen Sheelam, Swarnadeepika Editor Pastor Bellamkonda Shivajiraju and others released the ‘Run for Jesus Rally’ T-shirts and caps.

‘Run for Jesus’ committee members including Pastor I Karunanidhi, SC and BC regional secretary Korukonda Ashok Kumar, Pastor B Philomen Swarna, and others also participated.