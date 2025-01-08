Rural mandal tahsildar office inaugurated in Nandyal

Nandyal: To facilitate swift revenue services based on population density, Nandyal urban mandal tahsildar office has been bifurcated and the rural mandal tahsildar office has been established, said Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq.

On Tuesday, the Minister accompanied by District Collector G Rajakumari and Joint Collector C Vishnu Kumar inaugurated the Nandyal rural mandal tahsildar office on the premises of the urban tahsildar office.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq stated that following the elevation of Nandyal as a district headquarters, the growing population necessitated the division of urban and rural mandals to simplify revenue services.

He emphasised that many intellectuals and officials have contributed significantly to the development of Nandyal in the past. The Minister expressed his vision to construct a Collectorate complex in Nandyal district headquarters, consolidating all offices in one location for better accessi-bility to the people.

He highlighted Nandyal’s reputation as a prominent district in the Rayalaseema region and urged people and officials to cooperate in its development.

Collector Rajakumari mentioned that Nandyal mandal comprises 20 revenue villages, leading to a high volume of land-related applications and other services.

Hence, the government approved the establishment of the rural mandal office.

She added that the new office, located within the urban tahsildar office premises, will cater to 13 revenue villages under its jurisdiction.

The Collector stated that village secretariats within the mandal have been integrated with the office to ensure ef-ficient and timely services for officials and the people.

Later, the Minister and the Collector participated in a sap-lings planting programme within the office premises.