Live
- MP yoga enthusiast suffers 'heart attack' while driving, dies
- Aurangzeb doesn't fit Indian ethos, distorted narrative has to be fought: RSS
- South Korea's southern regions report record high March temperatures amid unusually warm winds
- SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking pan-India safety guidelines for protection of women
- Opportunities ahead in Indian equities, hybrid, large-cap funds recommended: Report
- IPL 2025: Abhishek got a lot better than last year, says Head
- Rushikonda Beach Renews Blue Flag Status, Minister Kandula Durgesh Praises Team Efforts
- Sport Min Mandaviya leads over 500 riders during 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Lucknow
- Devotees surge cause traffic jam on ghat road to Srisailam temple
- Legal Awareness Program at Sphoorthy Engineering College
Rushikonda Beach Renews Blue Flag Status, Minister Kandula Durgesh Praises Team Efforts
Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed his delight over the successful renewal of the Blue Flag recognition for Rushikonda Beach, a prestigious certification that signifies high environmental and safety standards.
Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed his delight over the successful renewal of the Blue Flag recognition for Rushikonda Beach, a prestigious certification that signifies high environmental and safety standards. In a recent statement, the Minister highlighted that the commitment made earlier regarding the renewal has been fulfilled, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the officials involved in the process.
He extended his congratulations to the team for their hard work and also expressed special appreciation to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support.
Furthermore, Minister Durgesh announced that proposals have been submitted for Blue Flag recognition for several other beaches, signaling an ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality and safety of coastal areas in the region.