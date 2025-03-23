  • Menu
Rushikonda Beach Renews Blue Flag Status, Minister Kandula Durgesh Praises Team Efforts

Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed his delight over the successful renewal of the Blue Flag recognition for Rushikonda Beach, a prestigious certification that signifies high environmental and safety standards.

Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed his delight over the successful renewal of the Blue Flag recognition for Rushikonda Beach, a prestigious certification that signifies high environmental and safety standards. In a recent statement, the Minister highlighted that the commitment made earlier regarding the renewal has been fulfilled, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the officials involved in the process.

He extended his congratulations to the team for their hard work and also expressed special appreciation to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support.

Furthermore, Minister Durgesh announced that proposals have been submitted for Blue Flag recognition for several other beaches, signaling an ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality and safety of coastal areas in the region.

