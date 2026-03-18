‘Rythanna Meekosam’ rally organised

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao said the coalition government is committed not only to making agriculture profitable but also to eliminating the middleman system. He stated that the programme has been designed to take governance directly to the doorsteps of farmers.

As part of the ‘Rythanna Meekosam’ programme, he took part in a rally organised by the Agriculture Department at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Tuesday. He interacted with farmers, enquired about their issues, and reviewed whether financial assistance had been credited to their bank accounts.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that beneficiaries who received the first two instalments would definitely get the third instalment as well. Highlighting the financial support, he said that farmers are being provided Rs 6,000 in total, including Rs 2,000 from the Centre and Rs 4,000 from the State government, in a transparent manner.

He said that the third phase of fund disbursement was recently launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Madalavarigudem near Surampalli village in the Gannavaram constituency. Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said continuous efforts are being made to support farmers and improve infrastructure in rural areas.

The MLA expressed happiness over the civic-minded request made by village elder Guntaka Nageswara Reddy, who sought laying of a road to a Sai Baba temple instead of any personal benefit. He assured that the road work would be taken up within the next 7–8 months after arranging necessary funds.

Furthermore, he said that he has requested Minister BC Janardhan Reddy to sanction Rs 4.50 crore for road widening works in Nunna village and assured that the works would commence soon after funds are released. The MLA also stated that special focus is being laid on new road development works.

Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal Project Committee Director Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao, Nunna Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Chairman Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, Directors Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao, Gampa Srinivas Yadav, NTR District Agriculture Officer (DAO) DMF Vijaya Kumari, Vijayawada Rural Mandal Agriculture Officer (MAO) K Raghuram, VRO Anil and others were present.

Compound wall for ZPH school

Later, MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao paid a surprise visit to PM SHRI ZPH School in Nunna and inspected infrastructure facilities developed by the government and donors. He appreciated the generosity of alumni and donors supporting the school and offered prayers to Goddess Saraswathi before interacting with students.