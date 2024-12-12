SAAP chief for bringing hi-tech into sports

Vijayawada : Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) Animini Ravi Naidu underlined the im-portance of bringing in latest technology to the sports in the state to achieve wonderful re-sults. He visited the sports stadia in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Wednesday where he went through high performance centres like hockey, swimming, athletics, rifle shooting, gymnas-tics, weightlifting, and sports science centres.

The Saap chairman also visited the badminton indoor stadium which was built recently with high standards. He enquired about the technology with the consultancy which constructed the stadium.

Ravi Naidu opined that similar technology could be used in Andhra Pradesh to achieve good results.

Later, he met Athletics Federation of India president Adili J Sumariwallah, Athletics Commis-sion chief operating officer and others.

He also attended the 39th junior national athletics championship competitions.

Later, Saap chief met senior badminton coach Gopichand at Kalinga stadium and appealed to him to start a similar badminton high performance centre in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

Gopichand was visiting Dalmia Bharat Gopichand Badminton high performance centre newly built at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Ravi Naidu also told him that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is ready to provide infra-structure for setting up the sports centres and sports academies in Amaravati.

Gopichand responded positively and said that he would set up an academy in Andhra Pradesh as soon as he received permissions.