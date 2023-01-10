SAAP keen to secure more medals

Machilipatnam: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy stated that SAAP is working relentlessly with the aim of achieving more medals in national and International events as well as Goa National Games. He claimed that SAAP has been organising so many sports events with the encouragement from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Siddharth Reddy inaugurated the reconstructed swimming pool and newly set up gym in Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that so many sports persons, who excelled in national and International events were being given government jobs. The SAAP allotted vacant places to establish the Sports Academies. He said that they were organising many sports events to create more opportunities for the sportspersons. He asserted that they would organise sports tournaments in summer across the state.

Prior to the inauguration programme, he met District Collector P Ranjith Basha and SP P Joshuva.

Perni Kittu, Machilipatnam RDO I Kishore, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma and others attended the programme.