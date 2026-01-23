Saap MD Bharani scales mount Aconcagua, creates history

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) vice-chairperson and managing director and youth services commissioner, S Bharani, successfully scaled Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America on January 20 at 10 am.

Standing at an elevation of 6,962 metres, Mount Aconcagua is located in the Andes mountain range in Argentina and is recognised as the tallest mountain peak in the world outside the Asian continent. The successful summit by Bharani has been hailed as a historic achievement, as she became the first official at the VC&MD level in the sports sector to conquer the Aconcagua peak.

Saap officials said the feat reflects her strong determination, courage, and leadership, and will serve as a major inspiration for sportspersons and youth across the state. The achievement has also brought international recognition and pride to Saap and the state’s sports ecosystem.

Congratulating Bharani on the remarkable accomplishment, officials and staff of Saap extended their heartfelt greetings and said her success would motivate young athletes to aim higher and pursue excellence with discipline and confidence.

They said the climb was not only a personal milestone but also a symbol of perseverance and commitment, reinforcing the message that with willpower and focus, extraordinary goals can be achieved.