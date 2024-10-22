Sacrifices of police martyrs recalled

Eluru: Sacrifices of police martyrs were recalled by speakers at a Police Martyrs’ Day programme organised at Police Parade Grounds here on Monday.

Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Eluru District Judge Purushottam, District Collector Vetri Selvi, District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, District Additional SP Admin N Suryachandra Rao, DSP D Shravan Kumar, AR Additional SP NSS Shekhar AR DSP Srihari were present.

The police paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the people from the clutches of terrorism, extremism, religious and anti-social forces in the country.

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Kumar said that day-by-day the duties of the police department are becoming more challenging and they have to face many challenges in the investigation of cases.

Awareness conferences, elocution competitions and blood donation camps for students will be organised till October 30th.

ZP Chairman Ghanta Padmasree said that the sacrifices of the police for national security and public protection are memorable and always inspiring.

District collector Vetri Selvi said that the role of the army is very important in the defence of the country and it is clear that today we are able to live freely because the police are able to perform their duties efficiently. Justice C Purushotta Kumar said that the police are performing their duties facing many challenges. District SP Pratap Siva Kishore also spoke.

Police officials and staff members of various colleges of the city organised a rally in the city.