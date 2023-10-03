Sacrifices of the farmers will not go in vain: Bhuvaneswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of the Telugu Desam Party, said that the sacrifices made by the farmers of Amaravati will not go in vain and the construction of Amaravati as the capital city will be done. Chandrababu always talked about the sacrifices made by the farmers for the capital, she reminded them. Condemning the arrest of Chandrababu, the women and farmers of the Amaravati area came together in large numbers and expressed their solidarity with Bhuvaneswari on Tuesday evening.

They expressed their anger that Chandrababu was jailed in an illegal case of a political vendetta. On this occasion, the farmers spoke about the government's negligence in the construction of Amaravati, the current plight of the farmers who were given lands, and the conspiratorial actions of the government. The government, which is boasting of three capitals, has been accused of depriving the original state of its capital. The farmers explained that the government had put them in a lot of trouble for fighting for the capital.

Bhuvaneshwari told them that she knew everything. Amaravati farmers were assured that better days would come. The women and farmers alleged that the police stopped them at the toll gates and caused them trouble while coming to Rajamahendravaram. They said police did not let go even though they were kept on the road for about an hour and agitated. The farmers said that they had told the police that they were going to see Annavaram temple. Farmers said that the land was given to the capital with faith in Chandrababu. They explained that Ramakoti Sthupa is being constructed in Mandadam village. For this Ramakoti writing book was presented to Bhuvaneswari.

She asked them to act wisely and vote in the next elections. She said that this government has no regard for the power of the people. She raised Jai Amaravati slogans along with the farmers.