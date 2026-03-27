Sadarem sees record rush as 57,000 apply in two days

Vijayawada: A record number of applications have poured in for disability verification under the ‘Sadarem’ (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certificate program me in the state. According to director of secondary health K V N Chakradhar Babu, 57,452 people have applied within just two days of slot booking opening on Wednesday and Thursday. Of these, nearly 41,000 are first-time applicants, while the rest are individuals appealing previous test results.

Medical camps will be conducted from March 30 to the end of May across 110 designated hospitals. Tests will be scheduled only on Mondays and Tuesdays, considering doctors’ availability. The government has introduced new software to streamline application processing, ensuring faster issuance of digital certificates.

This year, the Sadrem initiative has expanded to cover 21 categories of disabilities. Five new conditions have been added: acid attack survivors, speech and language disability, specific learning disability, autism spectrum disorders, and multiple disabilities. Certificates will also be issued for conditions such as haemophilia and thalassemia.

Locomotor disabilities account for the highest number of applications at 31,000, followed by hearing impairment (8,000) and vision problems (6,000). Significant numbers were also reported in categories related to intellectual and mental health conditions.

District-wise, YSR Kadapa received the highest number of applications (3,240), followed by Guntur (3,034), Palnadu (2,860), Chittoor (2,733), and Tirupati (2,730). The lowest figures came from Polavaram (251), Manyam (522), Alluri Sitaramaraju (812), Markapuram (870), and Bapatla (900).

Officials said the new appeal process prioritises first-time applicants by requiring previous applicants to cancel old IDs before reapplying. The government has also announced that slots will be released only until December 31, 2025, marking a significant reform in disability welfare services.

This surge reflects both the demand for certification and the impact of digital reforms aimed at making the process more transparent and efficient.