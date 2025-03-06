Sadineni Yamini Highlights Central Budget Benefits in Bapatla at Awareness Conference

B In a keynote address at an awareness conference focused on the central budget, Sadineni Yamini elaborated on the significant benefits provided by the central government to the state of Andhra Pradesh and specifically to Bapatla district. The event featured a gathering of intellectuals and stakeholders, emphasizing the crucial features of the central budget.

Yamini stated the completion of a 4.1 km emergency landing road near Korishapadu, constructed at a cost of several hundred crores. This new infrastructure is designed to accommodate emergency landings for fighter jets, including Sukhoi aircraft.

Further highlighting the government’s developmental initiatives, she noted that funds from the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions have been allocated to local panchayats and municipalities, which will enhance local governance and infrastructure.

Transportation in the region is set to improve significantly with the construction of the new National Highway 167A, which has an estimated budget of ₹1,064.24 crores. This highway intends to facilitate the export of marine products from Chirala, while also promoting beach tourism along the coastline from Bapatla to the port.

Yamini also detailed plans for expanding the railway network, including a 32 km line connecting Bapatla to Chundur and a 74 km line to Surareddypalem. Notably, the Bapatla, Chirala, and Repalle railway stations are slated for development under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, with significant financial investments.

Additionally, the district has made remarkable progress in maritime infrastructure with the establishment of the Nizampatnam Aqua Park at a cost of ₹300 crore, along with the Nizampatnam Fishing Harbour and the Vadarevu Fishing Harbour, which were constructed at costs of ₹438 crore and ₹338 crore, respectively.