Safai workers statue unveiled

Tirupati: As a token of appreciation of sanitary workers, safai workers statue was unveiled near Poornakumbham circle here on Friday.

Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy along with sanitary workers’ union honorary State president Thulasendra unveiled the statue in the presence of union leaders and health workers.

Health Officer Anvesh Reddy said the contribution of safai workers in keeping the famous pilgrim city clean and tidy was invaluable. Their tireless efforts saw Tirupati corporation winning many national awards including Swachh Survekshan, he noted.

Municipal workers’ union leader Thulasendra said unlike other cities, sanitation is a tough task in the pilgrim city as more than one lakh floating population arrives daily from various places to Tirupati. He lauded that sanitary workers in Tirupati are virtually working round-the-clock to cope with the heavy workload including streets and roads sweeping, garbage collection, cleaning public areas and also managing sewages system. He thanked Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya and Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, who are providing all facilities for workers including health care.