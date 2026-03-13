  1. Home
Safety Exhibition organised at AKPL

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 10:06 AM IST
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel inaugurated Safety Exhibition here on Thursday, on the occasion of 55th National Safety Week.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of safety, health and environment products brought from various manufacturers across the country. In addition to this, an experts team demonstrated how various safety devices, gadgets, personal protective equipment and other tools could enhance safety standards in routine operations.

The exhibition was organised to enhance awareness and reinforcing best safety practices for a safer future.

