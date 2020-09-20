Safety measures initiated at popular temples in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: In the wake of series of fire accidents and theft incidents at various temples across the state, Endowments assistant commissioner (AC) V Hari Suryaprakash initiated safety measures in popular temples across district.

The AC inspected various temples in Itchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Kotabommali, Jalumuru, Gara, Narasannapeta, Meliaputti, Pathapatnam, Amudalavalasa, Vangara, Rajam, Ponduru and other mandals across the district on Saturday and Sunday along with the concerned temples executive officers, engineering officials and staff.

Noted temples in the district are Sun God temple, Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy, Sri Kurmanadha Swamy temple, Bhimeswara swamy, Koteswara Swamy, Sangameswara Swamy, Radha Madhava Swamy, Govinda Swamy and Venkateswara Swamy temple. All the temples are having chariots, processional deities and other temple related and historical monuments.

The AC directed executive officers of all temples across the district and managers of temples to appoint a watchman on the temple premises for security purpose till the close circuit (CC) cameras were arranged. He also enquired about previous incidents at these temples regarding fire mishap or thefts.

Based on it, we have to take more stringent measures for the safety of temples, the AC directed all the temple EOs and managers. He also instructed the officials to prepare proposals for constructing compound walls with iron gates for all the temples as part of safety measures and to prevent untoward incidents.