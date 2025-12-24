AP to allow independent surgeries by PG Ayurvedic docs

Vijayawada: Inorder to strengthen AYUSH healthcare and expand access to surgical services, the state government approved independent surgical practice for Ayurvedic doctors who have completed recognised postgraduate training in surgical disciplines.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav cleared the move in accordance with the Indian Medicine Central Council Regulations, 2020 and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCISM). The decision enables qualified Ayurvedic postgraduates to perform surgeries within a clearly defined legal and clinical framework.

Under the approval, doctors trained in Shalya Tantra (General Surgery) will be permitted to carry out 39 surgical procedures, while those specialising in Shalakya Tantra (ENT and Ophthalmology) can perform 19 procedures.

These include wound suturing and management, treatment of piles and anal fissures, excision of tumours, cataract and tonsil surgeries, treatment of trauma-related tissue damage, muscle repair procedures and selected skin grafting interventions.

Health officials said the move is aimed at fully utilising the expertise of Ayurvedic surgeons who already undergo extensive surgical training, while improving availability of specialist services, particularly in rural and underserved regions where access to modern surgical care remains limited.

The minister held a detailed review with AYUSH department director K Dinesh Kumar and senior officials to finalise the implementation roadmap. During the meeting, officials informed him that Andhra Pradesh has two private Ayurvedic colleges, in addition to the Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College in Vijayawada, offering postgraduate programmes.

Satya Kumar Yadav directed the department to immediately introduce postgraduate courses in Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra at the Vijayawada government college. He also instructed officials to ensure the creation of fully equipped operation theatres, adequate surgical instruments and high-quality clinical training facilities to maintain patient safety and academic standards.