We're biggest fugitives

New Delhi: A new video has surfaced showing former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London. In the video, Lalit Modi can be heard sarcastically introducing himself and Mallya as the “biggest fugitives of India,” a remark widely seen as mocking the country. Lalit Modi shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption: “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya.

Love u”, highlighting his unabashed display of camaraderie with the fugitive businessman. The post has been widely seen as a brazen mockery of the Union government, which has been seeking the extradition of both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya for years. While Lalit Modi left India in 2010, Mallya fled the country in 2016. One of the comments on the Instagram post read: “What a mockery they have made of the Indian government.”