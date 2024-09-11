Sai Durgha Tej Visits Amma Orphanage, Donates Significant Amount for Relief Efforts

Mega hero Sai Durgha Tej has once again demonstrated his commitment to social causes by personally visiting the Amma Orphanage in Vijayawada and making substantial donations to support flood relief efforts. Known for his compassionate nature and inspired by his uncle, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Tej has been actively involved in charitable initiatives.

In response to the devastating floods affecting both Telugu states, Sai Durgha Tej pledged a total of Rs 20 lakhs, contributing Rs 10 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Additionally, he donated Rs 5 lakhs to the Amma Foundation and other organizations aiding in relief efforts.

Tej’s visit to the Amma Orphanage was a significant gesture following the recent floods in Vijayawada. After completing his Durga Amma darshanam, he personally visited the orphanage, where he donated Rs 2 lakhs to the Amma Foundation and an additional Rs 3 lakhs to other charitable organizations.

During his visit, Tej took time to meet and interact with the elderly residents of the orphanage, reinforcing his commitment to their well-being. His philanthropic journey includes a notable promise made on his birthday in 2019, where he vowed to construct a new building for the Amma Orphanage. True to his word, the building was completed by 2021, and Tej adopted the orphanage for nearly three years, covering all associated costs and ensuring frequent visits to support its residents.

Sai Durgha Tej's continued dedication to philanthropy highlights his role as a leading figure in charitable efforts, earning widespread admiration and gratitude for his contributions to those in need.