SAI support to boost rowing in AP sought

Vijayawada: Dr Tarun Kakani, president of the Sculling and Rowing Association of Andhra Pradesh and Khelo India Member (South Zone), has appealed for support from Ismail Baig, chief coach (Rowing), Sports Authority of India, to strengthen the development of rowing in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Kakani said that the state is currently facing a shortage of qualified rowing coaches, which is hindering efforts to nurture young talent and expand the sport at the grassroots level. He stressed that without trained coaches, the growth of rowing and the effective use of available infrastructure remain limited. He further informed that he has already approached the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, requesting the deputation of trained rowing coaches to Vijayawada. This, he said, would help in establishing structured training programmes and ensuring optimal utilisation of existing facilities.

Expressing optimism, Dr Kakani said that with timely support from SAI and SAAP, Andhra Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a major hub for rowing and water sports in India. Responding to the request, Ismail Baig, a six-time Olympic coach and Dronacharya Awardee, observed that the Krishna River offers excellent conditions for rowing activities. He said that its water quality and stretch make it highly suitable for both training and competitive events.

Later, Dr Kakani felicitated Ismail Baig in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian rowing and his visit to Vijayawada. Police coach Krishnamurthy was also present during the felicitation ceremony held at the association’s premises.