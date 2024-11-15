Saibaba students advance to National Science Exhibition

Ongole: Two ninth-grade students from the Saibaba Central School have earned recognition for their innovative agricultural project at the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition held in Vijayawada on November 11 and 12.

Prithvi Narasimha and Sheikh Kaiser Mohammad Meer impressed judges with their entry, ‘Multi-Purpose and Integrated Technology Agricultural Instrument,’ which has been selected to compete at the prestigious national-level CBSE Science Exhibition.

Their project, aimed at improving farming practices, demonstrates practical applications that could benefit the agricultural community.

Academic Director of Saibaba Central School Sruthi Sainathuni expressed her enthusiasm about the achievement. She said that they are thrilled to see their students’ creative efforts being recognized at the state level and now they are moving on to the national level.