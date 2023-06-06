Sajjala behind attack on Anam Venkataramana Reddy, alleges Devineni Uma

Nellore: Senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has alleged that the attack on party State official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy took place under the directions of YSRCP leader and State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and it had the backing of the Chief Minister.

The former minister who came to Nellore to express sympathy with Anam Venkataramana Reddy, spoke to the media here on Monday. He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for resorting to attacks on whoever criticised its anti-people’s policies.

He pointed out that recently the YSRCP activists attacked party leader Revathi and her family members as she had exposed the State government’s failures. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy should own the responsibility for resorting to attacks on TDP leaders in the district, the former minister has demanded that Nellore SP, Guntur Rang IG and DGP should respond on the issue. The police should identify the culprits behind the attack and punish them sternly, he demanded. Party official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy said that police registered attempt to murder cases against TDP leaders under Section-307, while filing FIR against the YSRCP activists under section CRPC section 206 (Petty Offence).

He said the police will not do justice to the TDP activists unless the Chief Minister or government advisor ordered the police to register a case under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police have taken two persons into custody on Monday for attacking the TDP leaders.

It may be recalled that TDP State official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy was attacked by some unidentified persons when he was coming out of his office located on mini bypass road on Sunday.