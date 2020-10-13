Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dares TDP to seek CBI probe on Amaravati

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Amaravati stir appears to be a stage-managed show and asked TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to seek a CBI probe into the issues raised by the state government on Amaravati. The TDP leadership cheated the farmers while he was in office and has been safeguarding the interests of realtors only even now, he told media here on Monday.

"Lokesh has been talking tall and incoherently with no substance. While there is all-round development of the state under the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is ridiculous on part Lokesh to claim that the region is being discriminated against," he said at a press conference in party central office at Tadepalli.

He asked where was the need for TDP leaders to claim that Amaravati was being denied its rightful place, when all the regions were being given equal prominence by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said TDP can seek a CBI probe if it thought that a particular region was being denied its rightful place by the government and it should not resort to such cheap gimmicks.

An unnecessary hype was being created by the TDP through the media and public meetings that the government has done injustice to Amaravati. It was the farmers of Amaravati who have given an absolute mandate to the YSRCP government in the region and it was only the benamis of the TDP who are crying hoarse on alleged injustice as they would lose the real estate business there, Ramakrsihna Reddy said.

He challenged the TDP leaders to go to the Centre to seek a CBI inquiry if they have any grouse against the state government. Why are they hiding in the garb of a non-existent discrimination of a place which was a part of the YSRCP dominance and it was only the TDP cronies who are going to be shown their place as they have grabbed rich lands. The farmers are totally with the YSRCP government and voted in their favour, he claimed.