Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes Chandrababu, says no dissatisfaction in the party

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the State General Secretary of YSRCP, criticized former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP party claiming that not a single TDP worker paid attention to Naidu while he was in jail, and accused Naidu of only trusting actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan for his political strategies.

Reddy also alleged that Naidu had destroyed the state of Andhra Pradesh during his tenure from 2014 to 2019 and stated that since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, the state has been developing steadily. He claimed that even in the face of dire situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of the people in the state has not been damaged. Reddy accused Naidu of living in an illusion created by the yellow media, which he claimed is biased in favor of the TDP.

Reddy emphasized that the YSRCP has united its party workers and leaders under Jagan's leadership. He stated that any dissatisfaction within the party would be addressed promptly and criticized the TDP accusing them of running an ineffective campaign, stating that it is unclear if they even have candidates for the upcoming elections.

Reddy asserted that the YSRCP is determined to win and achieve their goal of securing 175 seats in the elections.