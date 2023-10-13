Live
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes TDP, says spreading false news on Naidu's health
YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda regarding Chandrababu's health.
YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda regarding Chandrababu's health. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy stated that the TDP is creating drama and promoting lies about a threat to Chandrababu's health.
Reddy mentioned that officials are alert about Chandrababu's health, and jail authorities and doctors are monitoring it closely. He criticized the TDP for spreading false propaganda about Chandrababu's weight loss and skin allergy, calling it shameful.
Reddy emphasised that Chandrababu was remanded by the court due to a mistake made by him, and the TDP is not addressing that issue. He also mentioned that Chandrababu is allowed to eat food brought from home, which is tested by jail authorities.
Regarding the allegations of corruption, Reddy stated that there is no government intervention in Chandrababu's case. He claimed that the central government investigating agencies have uncovered the scam and that Chandrababu's arrest is not politically motivated. Reddy also mentioned the arrests made in the skill scam case, involving individuals close to TDP's Lokesh, and stated that they have fled abroad.