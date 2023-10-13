  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes TDP, says spreading false news on Naidu's health

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
x

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Highlights

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda regarding Chandrababu's health.

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda regarding Chandrababu's health. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy stated that the TDP is creating drama and promoting lies about a threat to Chandrababu's health.

Reddy mentioned that officials are alert about Chandrababu's health, and jail authorities and doctors are monitoring it closely. He criticized the TDP for spreading false propaganda about Chandrababu's weight loss and skin allergy, calling it shameful.

Reddy emphasised that Chandrababu was remanded by the court due to a mistake made by him, and the TDP is not addressing that issue. He also mentioned that Chandrababu is allowed to eat food brought from home, which is tested by jail authorities.

Regarding the allegations of corruption, Reddy stated that there is no government intervention in Chandrababu's case. He claimed that the central government investigating agencies have uncovered the scam and that Chandrababu's arrest is not politically motivated. Reddy also mentioned the arrests made in the skill scam case, involving individuals close to TDP's Lokesh, and stated that they have fled abroad.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X