Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urges youth to enhance skills

Vaddeswaram: Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the second edition of the State's largest skill competition at K L Deemed-to-be University at Vaddeswaram which hosted the State Skill Competition-2021 in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the competitions, Sajjala said, "Technology is so advanced, it is changing rapidly year after year and there is a need for us to continuously update our knowledge. The government is also taking steps to develop curriculum that will enhance skills in the education system. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is already making radical changes in the education system to enhance the skills of students. Steps are being taken to set up skill universities in 25 Parliamentary constituencies."

He said that it was a pleasure to witness over 22,000 people register and participate in these State skill competitions. "Up to 400 people have come up to State-level and we hope that our State will show good talent here and will also be well represented in the national level competitions."

Several dignitaries from the State government, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) were also present.

The winners of this State-level competition will further participate in the national-level selection. The national champions will be attending the global World Skills Contest in Shanghai, China in September 2022.

The two-day event has witnessed a massive registration in over 32 skill trades including Robotics, Animation, Mechatronics, Electronics, Web Technologies, Auto Body Repair, Cyber security. In addition, six traditional skills—Kondapalli Bommalu, Leather Puppetry, Crochet Lace, Etikoppaka Toys, Udayagiri Cutlery and Kalamkari block print—were also displayed.

Addressing the participating tech talent, Konduru Ajay Reddy, chairman of the APSSDC, stated, "It is of great pleasure for us to host an event to promote the skills of AP's talented youth.

The APSSDC is conducting a state level skill competition in 32 trades across the state which is a nodal agency in skilling youth. Our aim is to impart skills to 20 million people in a decade.

Students should participate in the competitions to go to the next level representing our State, and eventually representing our nation at the International level."