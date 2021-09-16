Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomes High Court verdict on ZPTC and MPTC elections results

The Andhra Pradesh government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench regarding the counting of ZPTC and MPTC elections in the state. He spoke at a media conference in Tadepalli on Thursday and said that the hurdles of the Parishad election process were over.



He was incensed that conspiracies had been hatched to obstruct the democratic process. He was flagged that local body elections were to be held during Chandrababu's reign and that Babu had been postponing the elections. After that, it was postponed for some more time with the issue of reservations.

Sajjala said the former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh had already postponed the polls in the name of Corona as the election process was scheduled to take place in March last year. He claimed that the elections were postponed without discussing with the government. Sajjala alleged that the former SEC had implemented the orders from the TDP office. It has also been criticized for trying to stifle consensus.

On the other hand, he said that the Disha Act was brought for the safety of women and opined that more than 53 lakh people have downloaded the app. Sajjala said that due to the Disha Act, the courage of women has increased and they are able to complain about the problems they are facing.