Sajjala rules out early polls in State

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that they would not go for early polls.

Reports on early elections were nothing but a game plan of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to lure candidates for the coming elections and to protect his party, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Sajjala said that there was no necessity for the YSRCP government to go for early polls. He said whenever Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy visits New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers it is common for Chandrababu Naidu and his supporting media to carry out false campaign on early polls. Sajjala said that the TDP chief had indulged in the early polls campaign only to settle the seat adjustments issue with Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

He said that several surveys indicate people’s support to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said people were supporting the YSRCP government as it has been extending several welfare schemes to all sections.

Sajjala said the TDP was against for distribution of house sites to poor in Amaravati capital region.