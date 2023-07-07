  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala rules out early polls in State

Sajjala rules out early polls in State
x

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy 

Highlights

Alleges that the campaign on early elections is being carried out by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu only to sort out the seats adjustment issue with Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that they would not go for early polls.

Reports on early elections were nothing but a game plan of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to lure candidates for the coming elections and to protect his party, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Sajjala said that there was no necessity for the YSRCP government to go for early polls. He said whenever Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy visits New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers it is common for Chandrababu Naidu and his supporting media to carry out false campaign on early polls. Sajjala said that the TDP chief had indulged in the early polls campaign only to settle the seat adjustments issue with Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

He said that several surveys indicate people’s support to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said people were supporting the YSRCP government as it has been extending several welfare schemes to all sections.

Sajjala said the TDP was against for distribution of house sites to poor in Amaravati capital region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X