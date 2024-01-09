Sajjala suspects hand of ‘political forces’

Vijayawada: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged the hand of some ‘political forces’ behind the agitation of Anganwadi workers. He said some political forces are precipitating the situation and instigating the Anganwadis to intensify their strike.



Speaking to media persons at CM camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government was getting ready for alternative measures to protect the interests of pregnant women and children as the Anganwadi services are affected.

He said that the state government has been acting patiently to resolve the issue through discussions and made it clear that increase in wages is not possible at this time. Everyone knows that what happened to Anganwadis during TDP government led by N Chandrababu, he added.

He said that there will be no harassment and still doors are open for discussions to settle the issues amicably. “If any one tries to interrupt the alternative measures of the government, then there will be action. ESMA Act was imposed as the services of Anganwadis are more important and they are main conduit to take women and child welfare schemes to the field level,” he said and appealed to the Anganwadi workers to come forward for a peaceful solution and give up their agitation keeping in view the problems of pregnant women and children.

Ramakrishna Reddy also urged to agitating municipal workers to give up their agitation. He said that some external political forces are aggravating the situation for their political mileage.